MASON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mason County Board elected four of the five candidates running for the District 2 of the Mason County Board Tuesday.

Hugh Wilson McHarry received 1,142 votes, Kenneth Walker received 851 votes, William D. Parsley received 856 votes, and Darell Sarff received 840 votes.

Candidate Floyd Floutch did not make the cut, only receiving 633 votes.

McHarry, Walker and Parsley were incumbents.

This story will be updated.