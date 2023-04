MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Amy Roser, Kelly Pyle, Alex Williams, and Mark Stephen Adams II were elected to the Unit 5 School Board Tuesday.

Amy Roser received 16% of the vote, Kelly Pyle received 16% of the vote, Alex Williams received 15% of the vote, Mark Stephen Adam II received 13% of the vote, Mollie Emery received 10% of the vote, Dennis Frank received 9% of the vote, Amee Jada received 9% of the vote, Brad Wurth received 9% of the vote and Steve Mackowiak received 3% of the vote.