WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Five of the six candidates we elected to the Woodford County Board Dist. 2 Tuesday.

David R. Meinhold received 3,487 votes, Denise Durst received 3,453 votes, Timothy Worner received 3,082 votes, Charles Nagel received 3,044 votes, and Zachary Ferris received 2,954 votes.

Lyle Cunningham received 1,717 votes and was not elected.

Meinhold and Nagel were incumbents.