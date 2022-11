WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Five of the six candidates we elected to the Woodford County Board Dist. 3 Tuesday.

Daniel K. Steffen received 4,185 votes, Blake Parsons received 3,988 votes, Nicholas Miller received 3,696 votes, Autum Jones received 3,338 votes, and Gerald Smith received 2,949 votes.

Ross Clymers received 1,817 votes and was not elected.

Steffen, Parsons, Jones, and smith were all incumbents.