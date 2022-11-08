TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven candidates out of fourteen were elected to represent District 1 on the Tazewell County Board Tuesday.

Kim D. Joesting received 6,081 votes, Nancy M. Proehl received 6,014 votes, Jay Hall received 5350 votes, Wayne W. Altpeter received 5,026 votes, Mark G. Goddard received 5,099 votes, Samuel M. Goddard received 4,874 votes, and Kaden Nelms received 4,874 votes.

The candidates who did not receive enough votes to be elected were Monica Shallenberger-Connett, John Mccabe, Steven C. Sours, Renna Hadsall, Rita O’Rourke, Talena Michels, and Amy Orwig.

All seven candidates that were elected are Republicans.