TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven candidates out of eight on the ballot were elected to represent District 2 on the Tazewell County Board in the midterm election on Tuesday.

Greg Menold received 10,641 votes, G. Nick Graff received 9,683 votes, Greg Sinn received 9,337 votes, Maxwell D. Schneider received 9,029 votes, Vivian E. Hagaman received 8,879 votes, Randi Krehbiel received 8,163 votes, and Roy L. Paget received 6,950 votes.

Libertarian Eric S. Stahl did not receive enough votes to be elected.