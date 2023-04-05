TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman offered assistance to Fulton County after severe weather Tuesday.

According to a press release, Ackerman has reached out to Fulton County Clerk Patrick O’Brian, and offered his staff if they need assistance in their election tabulation activity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you today and we are available if needed to provide assistance,” Ackerman stated.

The Fulton County Clerks and Recorder’s office announced late Tuesday that their office will be closed today, and will be in and out of the office as they gather election equipment and compile results.

The office also thanked all the first responders that helped during the storm.

Please say a prayer for all the HEROES….law enforcement, first responders, and those that lost everything due to these devastating storms. We are and always will be here for each other. Fulton County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

When they become available, Fulton County election results will be available here.