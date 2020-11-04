Adam Kinzinger wins Illinois’ 16th Congressional District Seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Senator Adam Kinzinger (R) has won the electoral race against Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski.

Kinzinger was first elected to Congress in 2010. After re-districting, he was reelected in 2012 to Dist. 16.

At age 41, Kinzinger is one of the youngest members of congress and has plans to advance energy production for nuclear and coal plants.

