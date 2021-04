PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Rita Ali is continuing to maintain her lead over competitor Jim Montelongo in the race to become the next mayor of Peoria.

As of Friday, April 16, Ali currently leads by 41 votes, a two vote increase from the last update Wednesday, April 14.

Ali currently has 8,238 votes in her favor and Montelongo 8,197 in his.

The Peoria Election Commission is counting ballots that were postmarked by election day. Any votes received within two weeks will still be counted.