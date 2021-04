PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the race to become the next Mayor of Peoria, Rita Ali is still pulling ahead of competing candidate Jim Montelongo by 35 votes.

Friday, Ali was ahead by 23 votes. Monday, April 12, the Peoria Election Commission announced Ali was still ahead with 8,231 votes and Mongelongo followed behind with 8,196.

The commission is counting ballots that were postmarked by election day, April 6. Any votes received within two weeks will still be counted.