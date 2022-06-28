TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Everyone in the Tazewell County Board District 2 race advanced Tuesday.

The second district, which covers Groveland, Morton, Elmgrove, Tremont, Dillon and Hopedale has seven spots for the county board.

Maxwell Schneider received 3,527 votes, Greg Menold received 4,663 votes, Roy Paget received 2,216 votes, Nick Graff received 3,894 votes, Greg Sinn received 3,812 votes, Randi Krehbiel received 2,825 votes, Vivian Hagaman received 3,141 votes.

Nick Graff, Greg Menold, Greg Sinn and Maxwell Schneider are currently seated members.