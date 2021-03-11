Allison Salinas announces candidacy for U.S. Senate, challenges Duckworth’s seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A challenger for U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced she is running as a Republican for the 2022 U.S. Senate election Thursday, March 11.

Allison Salinas is running on a platform of healthcare, school choice, infrastructure, and immigration. She has previously hosted “Back the Blue” rallies in Peoria.

On healthcare, Salinas said she believes the country should invest in private companies that provide a fair and free market to the public, and allow for choice and incentives.

To make that idea a reality, Salinas said the country would need to ensure funding is available.

“This requires us to separate healthcare from employment by stipulating that [companies] would no longer provide health insurance for their employees paid by the company,” Salinas said. “However, there must be a key requirement that the company would be required to funnel 80% of their ‘healthcare savings’ back to their employees in the form of higher wages and salaries to an employee paid private insurance. Upon winning the U.S. Senate race, I will work hard to implement this idea.”

Regarding school choice, Salinas believes public schools are saturated with government and unions dictating what children learn. She would prefer for parents to be aligned with what their children learn.

“My plan caters to the student, as an individual,” Salinas said. “My plan allows for flexibility and ensures success and mastery of the subjects. Imagine your child bringing home all A’s and B’s! Imagine your child being excited to learn, not just memorize a bunch of meaningless facts. Education is supposed to be fun and engaging, not a tedious chore.”

She said her plan provides the highest quality of entertaining education, while significantly reducing stress on everyone. She said she would work to ensure teachers would not endure “after-hours binge grading” or give students and parents “hours of homework” anymore.

Salinas also addressed her plan for infrastructure citing a 2017 Infrastructure Report Card report suggesting the country should invest $2 trillion over the next decade. She said it is a massive amount of money, but she believes it will pay “immeasurable dividends” over the next 50 – 100 years.

“Although the cost is high, this investment will spur a massive employment market because we will need a lot of Americans to do the work to fix and replace our crumbling infrastructure,” Salinas said. “The lives preserved, the cargo saved, the money saved from lawsuits and vehicle repairs that will be prevented, and the health benefits and medical cost savings from improved drinking water and proper wastewater disposal will save money for every American.”

One of Salinas’s biggest concerns with this issue is the quality of materials used. She said the country needs to use high-quality products that are designed to last 50 – 100 years, with a preference on lasting closer to 100 years.

She is planning on joining Matt Sheehan for On the Record later in March.