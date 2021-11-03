Amy McFarland announces run for 11th judicial circuit court judge position

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Republican primary contest To fill a circuit judge position is heating up in McLean County Wednesday.

Associate Judge Amy McFarland announced that she plans to run for 11th judicial circuit court judge next June.

The 11th circuit includes McLean, Woodford, and Livingston counties. Mcfarland is hoping to take the seat of the retiring judge Paul Lawrence.

“I think that my 21 years of trial experience both in private practice and on the bench have prepared me to be able to move up and elevate judicial leadership,” McFarland said.

She’s been the presiding judge of the family court since 2016.

She said that her goal if elected is to modernize the courtroom. Her opponent in the primary is likely to be the current state’s attorney Don Knapp. He is expected to formally announce his candidacy Thursday.