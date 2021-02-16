Andre Allen on bid for Peoria City Council District 4 seat: “The next logical step for me to serve my community”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Andre Allen is one of three candidates vying for the vacant District 4 Peoria City Council seat. Incumbent Jim Montelungo is running for mayor.

The Peoria native returned to his hometown in 2016 and is the Dean of Students at Methodist College. He prides himself on his community involvement – he serves on more than a half dozen local boards and committees – and said Peoria City Council is the “next logical step” to serve his community.

A self-described “bridge builder, he said he has robust relationships going into the position and would be able to bring various stakeholders to the table.

“I’m someone that can interact with so many different people and really bring that unifier voice to city council … I have the ability to build coalitions amongst different groups,” Allen said.

Allen previously ran for the at-large Peoria City Council seat in 2019, and said it was like “drinking water out of a fire hose,” and the lessons learned from that race have prepared him for 2021.

“The political space is something different … I’m not someone that’s cut from that traditional political cloth … I’m someone who worked his way up through community service and civic engagement … and that’s what makes me different from my fellow competition,” he said.

Allen’s “Peoria Proud” plan focuses on four central pillars: neighborhoods and infrastructure, public safety, business development, and quality of life. He has plans for a neighborhood liaison council, a Small Business Saturday initiative, and more.

“Peoria’s brighter days are ahead of us,” he said.

Readers are encouraged to check out Allen’s campaign website for more information.

Early voting is currently open for the election primary on Feb. 23.