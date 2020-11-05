AP calls 17th Congress race for Bustos, King not conceding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Associated Press is now saying incumbent Democrat Cheri Bustos has been re-elected to Illinois’ 17th Congressional district, but her opponent is not conceding.

In a press release, the campaign for Esther Joy King says they will wait for absentee vote-by-mail ballots to be counted before they recognize Bustos has won the race.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country,” said Eric Anderson, Esther for Congress campaign manager. “With vote-by-mail ballots still incomplete, there is no good reason to end this campaign. When it is appropriate – and that time is when all the votes are counted – Esther will respond accordingly. Until then, the election authorities must do their job, ensure voters are heard, and ensure that ballot security is a primary consideration.”

King is running on a platform of bipartisan cooperation, jumpstarting the economy and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and solving the healthcare dilemma. The campaign criticized Bustos for not waiting until 100 percent of the vote was in before declaring victory.

The campaign said the race can still end with a King victory or a recount of the vote.

“We are looking at the trends, comparing ratios, voter history, turnout, and timing,” said Brady Smith, Esther for Congress data director. “There are also some serious procedural questions about ballot security and access to data in a number of jurisdictions. As an example, it was at least an hour after Rock Island announced that the votes were counted and kicked everyone out of the clerk’s office before they posted the results to their website, which created a ten thousand vote swing. That may just be an oversight, but it sure doesn’t look good to the typical voter. It’s no wonder so many people simply don’t trust politicians.”

Bustos claimed victory Tuesday night after late precincts came in and pushed her to a 10,000+ vote lead.

