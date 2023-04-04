CIProud.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Sean Lisitza
Posted: Apr 4, 2023 / 03:37 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 4, 2023 / 03:37 PM CDT
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here are the results of the April 4, 2023, election:
Spring is a great time to trim all your extra body hair as the weather warms up. Check out these 20+ best manscaping products to make the process easier.
Want to make your Easter feast nutritionally balanced, as well as delicious? Try these tips and products recommended by the BestReviews nutrition expert.
Tennis skirts are short, letting players move with greater mobility and agility. Adidas offers many high-quality choices.
A lazy Susan is a revolving tray that makes it easy to serve food to everyone at the table.
Swamp coolers don’t provide the frosty chill of air conditioning, but they can lower a room’s temperature 9 to 25 degrees.
Compression socks make a big difference in your vascular health and are available in a wide variety of styles.
Jojoba oil is extracted from the seeds of the desert plant that bears its name. It’s hypoallergenic and people with nut allergies can use it.
Revolution toasters use smart algorithms to automatically adjust the temperature for perfect toast that’s crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside.
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, it’s important to find the perfect bocce ball set for your next camping adventure.
Rather than using legs to stay upright, floating nightstands are fixed to the wall and they are a great way to have some storage without sacrificing floor space
Stanley makes a lot of travel products for food and beverage storage, as well as camp cookware, but it also has an impressive line of tumblers.
You can find plenty of comfortable yet stylish bridal sneakers and flats, so you don’t have to choose between fashion and function.
The helmet is arguably the most important piece of equipment to protect your body when riding a dirt bike, but gloves also play a crucial role.
If you’re in need of a quality chainsaw, one of these reputable manufacturers will keep you working efficiently and safely.
Pickleball has been gaining popularity for over a decade. Recently, the sport hit a tipping point and became the fastest-growing sport in America.
The addition of a rug can unify a room’s style as it lowers the volume level. Of the many kinds of rugs, wool offers some distinct advantages.
Rainbow High dolls represent the colors of the rainbow, hence the name, and there’s even a TV series about them on Netflix.
Modern technology has brought us digital scales that not only measure weight but also calculate things like body fat, body mass index, and bone and muscle mass.
Blueberries grow best when planted in early spring. These superfoods are easy to maintain and are packed with antioxidants.
To get the most of your refund, it is wise to invest in yourself or your home. Here are a few ways to do that.
A new dog takes time to adapt to its environment. But there are ways to make the transition easier.
A new study has linked household pet ownership with a reduced risk of childhood food allergies. Check out the best anti-shedding products to care for your pets.
EcoTank printers from Epson have extra-large ink tanks that hold a lot more than a regular desktop printer.
Cargo capris combine the functionality of cargo pants and the stylish detail of capris. They are the best of both worlds and a great addition to your closet.
Pellet and electric smokers are both great buys to achieve the low-and-slow tenderness and smoky flavor of barbecue at home.
Car jacks are simple enough to use, but there is a surprisingly varied range of types. Not to mention the fact that they can use different power sources.
Pajama sets and separates come in various styles. The best ones are soft, have added details such as pockets, and keep you comfortable throughout the night.
While a hammer and nails work great for small projects, when it comes to large jobs, nothing beats a nail gun for precision and speed.
Whether you need to haul towels and sunscreen to the beach or take your laptop and other materials to your workplace or school, tote bags are the answer.
If you need to decide between an air fryer and a pressure cooker, carefully consider how they work and what they offer.
Having the right tax software to navigate new laws will give you what you need to file with confidence.
A portable gas grill comes in many forms, from the ultra-small grill for one or two to grills big enough to feed a fleet of people at a tailgate.
Polaris is among the better brands of pool cleaners because it offers five types, including ones for both aboveground and in-ground pools.
The Final Two face off, taking a step closer to revealing the best water bottle on the market today.
Baby wraps are a form of baby carrier. A wrap keeps your little one strapped tightly but comfortably to your chest.
From casual to fancy, there’s a crossbody bag available to pair with numerous fashions and they are suitable for everyday use and special occasions.
Chlorine tablets provide a quick and simple method for you to keep pool water clear and clean throughout the year.
Big boats still carry dinghies, but few are made of wood, aluminum or fiberglass anymore. Inflatables have taken over the dinghy world.
Many New Balance shoes have an option for all-white or a white base with a soft color complement.
There is a wide array of Nike slides available for men, women, children and even toddlers. They are comfortable and durable and feature modern designs.
Whether you’re in the market for something to spritz on for special occasions or an inviting fragrance to wear to work, there’s a Prada perfume for you.
From nighttime comfort to a potty-training tool, baby dolls have many purposes and come in different shapes and sizes.
Even the best stroller can’t protect against the occasional downpour, wind gust or unwanted fly-by of a bee or mosquito without a sturdy cover.
Changing the comforter set is an excellent way to allow children to take ownership of their room without renovating too much.
Small curling irons, in particular, are an excellent way of adding a nice, tight curl.
When you need to trim the tops of the trees and you have an entire forest to treat, it’s time to get a gas-powered pole saw.
Children and adults alike can take classes to learn American Sign Language, or they can practice at home using educational tools such as flash cards.
Like smaller versions of their home counterparts, car trash bags are a sturdy receptacle to place disposable items.
Burberry is a British luxury designer brand with many timeless and beautiful fragrances.
Perfumes for teens are a wonderful way to help them feel excited about becoming an adult and defining themselves.