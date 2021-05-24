Army JAG lawyer seeks to flip Illinois’ 17th District from blue to red in 2022

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The Army JAG lawyer who lost to Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) by 11,000 votes in 2020 is throwing her hat in the ring again.

Esther Joy King is looking to flip Bustos’ seat from blue to red in the 2022 midterm elections. King stopped by WMBD-TV on Thursday during a four-day 14-county tour throughout the district.

King called herself a problem solver and said she would apply those skills in Washington D.C.

“Every single day presents an opportunity to solve problems. I’m proud to have that as part of my identity as someone who solves problems – as a business owner, as a JAG officer, literally a lawyer in the Army it’s my job to stand next to a commander and advise them on how to solve problems,” she said.

King is an avid runner, loves reading biographies, and aunt to three nieces and two nephews. To learn more about King, visit her campaign website.

Bustos, who is serving her fifth term in Congress, announced she would not be seeking a sixth term in April.