‘Bank on Brooke:’ Brooke Petty Sommerville running for Peoria City Treasurer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Brooke Petty Sommerville has traveled the world, but she will always consider Peoria home, and now she is running for city treasurer.

“We’ve gotten the opportunity to live in many countries, and that was such a blessing for me,” Sommerville said. “But regardless of where we went… Peoria is always our home.”

Sommerville credits her family for teaching her to always give back to the community, inspiring her to run for city treasurer.

“When the position became available,” she said. “I thought this is my time to get involved in local government.”

She is currently the Director of Programming and Development at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria. She said she would step away from that position if elected city treasurer, but she said she would always have a hand in the organization.

“You know that is something I will never stop doing, I will always be a part of the Boys and Girls Club,” Sommerville said. “That’s my passion. My passion is giving back to the community.”

Sommerville said her current position has given her ample experience in managing a multi-million dollar budget, grant writing, and budget reporting.

She has also worked in the Secretary of State’s Office and Peoria County Clerk’s Office.

As a leader, she wants to uphold the customer service of the Treasurer’s Department, which she says is wonderful. She said she wants to come into the office and assess the entire department before proposing any changes.

“The experience in that office is over 50 years,” she said.

Sommerville is using the slogan “Bank on Brooke.”