Bartonville votes to add a firefighter duty crew

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville residents voted to add a firefighter duty crew Tuesday.

According to the Peoria election commission, residents voted to add the firefighter crew with 70.3% of the vote.

This will station paid fire crews at the firehouse ready to respond to calls. This will increase the chances of firefighters making it to a scene on time.

This story will be updated.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected