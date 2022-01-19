Blaine Duhs no longer running for Peoria County Sheriff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s one less hat in the ring for Peoria County Sheriff.

Deputy Blaine Duhs said he is no longer running to become the next sheriff in Peoria. The announcement came Wednesday morning on Facebook after Sheriff Brian Asbell endorsed Candidate Chris Watkins.

Duhs explained he and Watkins have been friends for more than 20 years, and hold many of the same views and direction for how to improve not just the sheriff’s department, but law enforcement in general.

“For those that know me personally, I’m not going to tear down another, and unfortunately, that’s what politics have become. So I’m going to stop my pursuit for the election of Peoria County Sheriff and recommend my endorsement for Chris,” Duhs said.

The upcoming primary is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 8.