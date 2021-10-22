Bloomington Mayor to nominate De Urban to fill Ward 6 position

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said he will nominate De Urban to fill the vacancy in the city’s Ward 6 Monday night.

Mwilambwe said he is nominating Urban to fill the spot that Jenn Carrillo resigned from in August.

Urban is a local business owner and is a director on the board of the West Bloomington Revitalization Project.

The City Council will need to approve the nomination, which is expected to take place at Monday’s meeting. If the council doesn’t approve Urban, then the mayor will nominate another candidate. Should both nominations fail, then Mwilambwe will make a temporary appointment.

Monday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the downtown government center.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.