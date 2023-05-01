TWIN CITIES, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday Bloomington and Normal swore in new members for their councils.

Andy Byars was sworn into the Normal Town Council. Karyn Smith and Kathleen Lorenz are the incumbents from April’s consolidated election.

In Bloomington, Jenna Kearns and John Danenverger were sworn in to represent wards one and four. Cody Hendricks and Kent Lee will represent wards six and eight. Donna Boelen is the incumbent for ward two.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said it is special to be an elected official.

“Just remember that on this day that you all become a part of a special group of people who have been given the privilege by the community to make decisions on its behalf,” he said.