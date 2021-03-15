Bloomington school board candidate who suspended campaign over social media posts could still win election, election director says

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A school board candidate who suspended his campaign following an expose of unsettling social media posts could still win the election, the executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission said Monday, March, 15.

Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said Jon Reed will remain on the ballot. Reed suspended his campaign on Friday after a website showed lots of racist and misogynistic content posted by Reed as recently as March 1.

“His name is still on the ballot. The ballot certification is already done. Once the ballot is certified we can’t pull your name off of the ballot,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said Reed would have to file with the county clerk to officially pull out of the race. If he does win, it will be up to him to decide what to do.

Election Day is April 6. Early voting is already underway.