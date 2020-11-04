BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the state of Illinois and earned 20 electoral votes, putting him one step closer towards the presidency.
This story will be updated.
