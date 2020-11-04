BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Illinois

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while speaking during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the state of Illinois and earned 20 electoral votes, putting him one step closer towards the presidency.

This story will be updated.

