PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new name will be on the ballot for Peoria County Sheriff this November.

Lt. Jason Buckley has decided to enter the race after spending nearly 21 years with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

“Life, in general, has taught me that there is one constant out there and that is people hunger for direction and purpose. From a young age, my mother instilled in me hard work, integrity, character, humility, and to always respect and care for your fellow man. These lessons have grown with me throughout adulthood,” he wrote on his official campaign Facebook page.

Buckley said as an officer, his passion is for treating people kindly and with dignity. To him, being sheriff means supporting his employees and supporting the community, he said.

“Whether that means getting violent criminals off the streets, helping facilitate social and emotional services to families in need, listening compassionately to the elderly as they express their concerns, sending highly trained search teams for a loved one lost, and to most importantly supporting our whole community with shared collaboration with our local municipalities, to be Sheriff means that I will lead with integrity, teamwork, wisdom, humility, compassion, and commitment,” he said.

The primary election will take place June 28, and the general election Nov. 8. He is running against Patrol Captain Chris Watkins.