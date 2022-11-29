NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, controversy persists following Monday afternoon’s deadline to file petitions to appear on the ballot in April’s municipal consolidated election.

In a historic first, three people filed for offices in Normal that don’t exist on the ballot. The Normal Town Clerk’s office received three petitions seeking to run for town clerk, town supervisor and town collector.

Amy Conklin filed to run for town clerk, Charles Sila filed to run for town collector and Robert Shoraga filed to run for town supervisor.

The problem? None of these positions are elected in the Town of Normal.

Normal does not even have a supervisor or collector’s office–instead opts for an appointed city manager and finance director. While the town does have a clerk, she is also an appointed position and therefore does not run for election.

“In essence, they would be replacing our current appointed town clerk, our current appointed town finance director–that would be collector and then city manager would be the town supervisor position,” said councilmember, Scott Preston.

Preston said he questions the motive behind the move, but believes it could related to the failed push to split Normal into a council elected by wards instead of its current at-large system.

“Their intent may well be serious; I don’t see it going anywhere, but I guess I could be proven wrong,” Preston said. “This coming up I think is trying to continue an issue that in my mind is resolved already.”

Town staff declined an interview but issued WMBD a statement via email that reads:

“The Town of Normal has retained outside counsel, Kasper and Nottage, PC, to review the petitions for legal conformity. Upon completion of that review, the Town will issue an updated statement and take appropriate action under the state Election Code.” — Town of Normal spokesperson

Also in Normal, seven people, three newcomers and four fresh faces filed to run for three at-large council seats.

Kathleen Lorenz, Stan Nord and Karyn Smith are all seeking reelection to council.

Former mayoral candidate, Marc Tiritilli, Andy Byars, Karl Sila and Rachael Lund are all looking to take a seat at the horseshoe.

Over in Bloomington, only one incumbent is running for reelection to the city council.

Donna Boelen, represents Ward 2 and is the only incumbent member of the current city council to seek another term.

This means a shakeup is on the way for wards on the ballot in April. Wards up for election this April are 1, 2, 4, 6, and 8.

Running for Ward 1 is Jenna Kearns. She will serve the remainder of former council member, Jamie Mathy’s term. He resigned earlier this year.

Running for Ward 4 is Steven Nalefski and John Wyatt Danenberger. Incumbent Julie Emig is not seeking reelection for a second term.

In Ward 6, Cody Hendricks and Jordan Baker are seeking their first term on the council, De Urban was appointed to replace the resigning, and Jenn Carrillo is not seeking another term.

Kent Lee was the lone person to run for Ward 8. Current alderman, Jeff Crabill did not file for reelection.

While it is a shakeup, Bloomington officials say business will continue as usual:

“Turnover happens in every city and the business of the city will continue to get done. The city, of course, is thankful to the existing council for their hard work. It’s an important role in the community. We also make sure newcomers are on-boarded with a special meeting after the election where they meet staff and have a tour of the city showing the facilities as well as discussing areas of challenges and opportunities.” — City of Bloomington spokesperson