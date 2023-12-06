WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Republicans will have contested primaries in two central Illinois Congressional races, based on candidate filings with the Illinois State Board of Elections that closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, incumbent Republicans Darin LaHood and Mary Miller and incumbent Democrats Lauren Underwood and Eric Sorensen are unopposed heading into the March 19, 2024, primary.

The general election will be Nov. 5, 2024.

Here’s how the four Congressional districts that touch central Illinois are shaping up.

District 14

Lauren Underwood, a Naperville Democrat, is in her first term. She was the only Democrat to file a petition. The FCC shows her with $1.4 million cash on hand.

Three Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination to challenge Underwood. They are Charlie Kim of Aurora, Krystal Dorey of Lockport and James T. “Jim” Marter of Oswego. Marter has $30,000 and Kim $260.

District 15

Mary Miller, a Quincy Republican, is in her first term. She was the only member of her party to file a petition. The FCC shows Miller with $451,000 cash on hand.

District 16

LaHood, a Peoria Republican, has served in Congress since 2015, first in the 18th District. This past term, he represented the redrawn 16th District. He was the only candidate to file a petition. According to the Federal Election Commission’s latest report, dated Sept. 30, LaHood has $4.745 million cash on hand for his re-election campaign.

District 17

Sorensen, a Moline Democrat, is in his first term. He was the only member of his party to file a petition for the seat. The FCC shows Sorensen with $1.135 million cash on hand.

Two filed petitions for the Republican primary. They are Joe McGraw of Rockford and Scott Alan Crowl of Milan.