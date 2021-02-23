Charles Grayeb, Peter Kobak move onto April 6 Peoria District 2 election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Charles Grayeb and Peter Kobak won the Peoria Council District 2 Primary Election with 45.6% and 34.6% of the vote Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Grayeb has been a member of the Peoria Council since 2013 and had held an at-large seat from 1995 to 2007. If elected in April, Grayeb hopes to keep the Peoria Ag Lab open.

Koback has served as a Supervisor of Community Connections for the Peoria Park Districts as well as a commissioner for the Downtown Advisory Commission.

James Kemper received 19.8 Percent of the vote.