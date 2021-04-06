City of Peoria turns out for heavily contested general election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A heated mayoral race in Peoria will end today.

Voting in the Peoria County 2021 General election will begin at 6 a.m. April 6 and end at 7 p.m. Those in line by 7 p.m. are still allowed to vote.

Up for election in the City of Peoria is the new mayor to replace Jim Ardis, five city council seats, city clerk and city treasurer. There are also referendums on the ballot regarding police and fire pension tax levies.

Thomas Bride at the Peoria County Election Committee said early voting is up dramatically since 2019. There were 4,074 early voters and 2,387 vote by mail ballots returned or processed before the election.



Bride said voter turnout in the last couple primary elections increased about six percent, and he expects the same turnout for the general election.

Central Illinois Proud is Your Local Headquarters, so view all coverage of the local races here.

To view a consolidated sample ballot, click here.