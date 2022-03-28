MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s part of the election process, but in her 12 years as McLean County Clerk, Kathy Michael said they have never received so many objections to candidates.

“I remember going through two of these [hearings] and I believe we just had one objection, so this is the most I’ve dealt with,” said Michael.

The McLean County Board on Monday held a hearing for seven objections to five Republican candidates: District 1 candidate Catherine Metsker, District 5 candidates John McIntyre and Hannah Blumenshine, District 8 candidate Vicki Schultz, and District 9 candidate Annette Fellows.

“I believe following the rules are set there for a reason,” said Cara McMorris of Normal, who objected to McIntyre and Blumenshine’s candidacies.

“I think that if you’re going to run for public office, then one of the things to establish is that you do know how to follow the rules of the law,” said Anna Darrow of Hudson, who objected to Metsker’s candidacy.

Shayna Watchinski of Bloomington and Sarah Breeden of Normal also testified about their objections.

Gregory Moredock, attorney for the objectors, said the candidates in question did not number their petition pages as required by the Illinois Election Code. As a result, he said those pages, as well the candidates themselves, should be disqualified.

“Importantly, failing to number at all cannot be deemed as substantially compliant because it completely ignores the provision,” said Moredock.

Blumenshine is running for office for the first time. Two people are objecting to her candidacy because of unnumbered petition pages.

“I have four pages and didn’t number them 1, 2, 3, 4,” quipped Blumenshine.

Blumenshine said two Democratic candidates also did not number their petition pages but Republicans are not objecting.

“We found that a simple technicality of number does not question voter intent. The Republicans decided that you know what, we’re better than that. We want the voters of this community have a say, so numbering was not a question for us,” she said.

She said it’s a frivolous argument that negatively impacts voters.

“The signatures that I got were from voters who want to see me on the ballot. Taking them away because of a minor technicality is honestly just a disservice to this community,” said Blumenshine.

Michael said the board still needs to serve one candidate, Fellows, who is out of town. They will make a decision once all objections are heard.

Michael said Fellows’ objection hearing is set for Friday. Jill Blair of Bloomington filed the objection.