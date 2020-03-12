Coronavirus concern moves two polling places for McLean County residents

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two assisted living facilities no longer wants to be a polling place due to coronavirus concerns.

The McLean County Board met Wednesday night and unanimously agreed to remove Evergreen Place Assisted Living for precinct 10 voters and McLean County Nursing Home for precinct 21 voters.

All registered voters in these affected areas will receive a new voter card and a letter which will indicate their new polling place for the March 17 Primary Election.

The new polling locations are the Cardinal Court for Normal 10 precinct voters and the Fairview Pool for Normal 21 precinct voters.