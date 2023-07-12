BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A former State Representative has decided not to seek elected office in 2024.

Dan Brady previously considered seeking a spot in the 17th congressional district but has changed his mind. He confirmed he will not be putting in his bid for the 2024 election cycle.

In 2022, he was the Republican nominee for Illinois Secretary of State but lost to Democrat Alexi Giannoulias.

His time in office might not be over yet though. Brady said he will not rule out the possibility of elected office in the future.

“For right now, maybe we’re taking a break . . . doesn’t mean there’s not something in the future. You never say never when it comes to public service,” he said.

Looking back on the 20 years he served in the legislature, Brady said he is proud of his accomplishments. But for right now, Brady will take a temporary hiatus, returning to his roots working at a funeral home.