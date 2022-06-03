(WMBD) — Choosing between two colleagues, Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) officially endorsed U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) over his opponent U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) in the race for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District.

Davis announced the update Friday morning during his visit to Peoria, where he joined LaHood for a press conference at Liberty Park.

Before the news conference, Davis joined Matt Sheehan in the WMBD studio to discuss the primary election and what LaHood’s endorsement meant to him.

“He ran in 2015, I endorsed him. We’ve been partners in Washington, D.C., trying to make sure we lower taxes for American families, cut inflation, and also do what we can to elect President Trump. Darin and I were co-chairs of President Trump’s campaign. Glad to have his endorsement. He’s a great friend and a great member of Congress,” Davis said.

WMBD has reached out to Miller numerous times to try and interview her for the race, but she has not responded.