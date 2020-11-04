Darin LaHood wins Illinois’ 18th Congressional District seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Darin LaHood, the Republican incumbent for the 18th Congressional District of the U.S. House of Representatives, has won the electoral race against Democratic challenger George Petrilli.

LaHood has held his seat since 2015 and was previously a member of the Illinois Senate from 2011 to 2015. He was elected after the resignation of Aaron Schock.

LaHood has promoted economic development and advocated for creating a better business climate in Illinois.

