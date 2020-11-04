Dave Koehler wins Illinois State Senate District 46 seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Democratic incumbent Dave Koehler is the projected winner of Illinois’ 46th State Senate District race against Republican challenger Mary Burress.

Koehler was elected to the Illinois Senate in 2008 and was promoted to Majority Caucus Whip in 2018. He became the Assistant Majority Leader in 2019.

Originally from South Dakota, Koehler is on several committees:

Commerce and Economic Development

Transportation

Agriculture

