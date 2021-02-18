David Beck runs for city treasurer, looks to apply experience as math teacher

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local math teacher David Beck is facing many changes in his life.

One of those changes includes a drastic career change. Beck is running for Peoria City Treasurer.

“For the past nine years, I have led young adults both in and out of the classroom,” Beck said. “I wanted to continue my leadership to better serve our community in my new role as Peoria’s next city treasurer.”

On top of this, he is also expecting a baby.

“In less than a month, our second child is going to be born,” Beck said. “There’s nothing like being a dad. It’s the best job, I could say.”

Beck currently works at Illinois Valley Central High School as an accelerated math teacher. He is also Head Coach for varsity wrestling and Assistant Coach for varsity football.

With those experiences, Beck said he is no stranger to handling money.

“I’m in charge of raising money for my own programs,” Beck said. “I’ve gotten scholarships for our kids. I oversee one of those now. I’ve been on scholarship committees.”

Beck said a major benefit he can bring to the table is communication.

“We need to be able to talk to not only just the council and the mayor, we need to be able to communicate that with all Peorians,” Beck said. “As an experienced math teacher, I can explain numbers.”

Beck said he wants to safeguard the hardworking taxpayers in Peoria, a community he has lived in his entire life. He also said that if elected city treasurer, he will step away from teaching.

“Safeguarding taxpayer’s money, that should be treated as a full-time job,” he said.

Illinois voter registration information, including polling locations, can be found here.