(WMBD) — In an intense battle of incumbents after the 2020 redistricting cycle, incumbent Rep. Mary Miller has beat out fellow incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District.

Davis has served in Congress since 2013, while Miller just recently finished her first year.

The two have fired shots at each other in the form of attack ads all election season long, often using the term “RINO,” or, “Republican In Name Only,” to tear each other down.

Former president Donald Trump recently endorsed Miller at a rally in Quincy, IL, which resides in the newly redrawn 15th district.

Rodney conceded on Tuesday evening prior to the race being called.

Miller will face Democrat Paul Lange in the November general election.