(WMBD) — Illinois’ 13th Congressional District has elected Republican Regan Deering to face off with Democrat Nikki Budzinski on the ballot come November.

AP did not call the race for Deering until Friday, three days after the primary.

Lawyer Jesse Reising came in second and admitted defeat on Twitter Tuesday night.

IL-13 was previously held by Republican Rodney Davis prior to 2020’s redistricting cycle. Davis lost the GOP primary in his new district, IL-15.