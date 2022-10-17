PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One local leader announced plans to run for a local council seat Monday.

According to a Facebook post, Director Of School Safety For The Peoria Public School District Chief Demario Boone has announced his plans to run for a Peoria City Council At-Large seat.

“Excited to announce my journey for Peoria City Council At-Large! I’m currently collecting signatures to get on the ballot, please reach out if you’d like to sign and help make my journey a success,” Boone stated.

Boone stated that he has worked with kids and families for the last 17 years, and believes in addressing the root cause of issues to help the city thrive.

More up-to-date information is available on his campaign’s Facebook page.