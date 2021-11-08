Democrat Karla Bailey-Smith will run for Illinois House of Representatives in new 91st District

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Democratic candidate Karla Bailey-Smith wants to represent Bloomington-Normal in the new Illinois House 91st District.

The announcement came at an event at McLean County Democrats Headquarters at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. The newly-drawn 91st District currently has no incumbents.

In addition to Bloomington-Normal, the district would include areas like Carlock, Goodfield, East Peoria, and Washington.

Bailey-Smith is no newcomer to politics. In 2020, Bailey-Smith lost the 88th House District seat with 35.4% of the vote to Republican incumbent Keith Sommer.

Bailey-Smith owns a small business in Bloomington and is a Democratic Precinct Committee person. In 1990, she earned an undergraduate degree at Illinois Wesleyan University and three years later, she earned a graduate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Bailey-Smith also worked as a union scenic artist in the New York area. After spending 10 years living in London, England, she came back to Bloomington in 2010 to raise her son.

She previously worked on the initiative to end cash bail in Illinois and has advocated for legislation sponsored by Planned Parenthood, Equality Illinois, the Sierra Club, Everytown for Gun Safety, and the AFL-CIO.