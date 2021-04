PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Denis Cyr has secured his seat as a Peoria City Councilman for District 5 Tuesday, April 6.

Cyr received 63% (2,763) of the vote and his competitor, Ryan Hite, received 37% (1,597).

Cyr has represented District 5 for four years and is a member of the 5th District Business Outreach Board. He is also a member of the Peoria Area Chamber of commerce and Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.