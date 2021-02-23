Denise Jackson and Denise Moore move onto April 6 Peoria District 1 election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Denise Jackson and Denise Moore won the Peoria Council District 1 primary with 57.3 % and 27.9 % of the vote Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Jackson is a board member of Southside Community United for Change, and a substitute teacher for Peoria Public Schools.

If elected in April, Jackson hopes to focus on the revitalization of the North Valley and South Peoria.

Denise Moore, who has been on the Peoria Council since 2013. If elected back to council in April, Moore will continue to focus on Warehouse district developments.

Aaron Chess Jr. received 14.8 % of the vote.