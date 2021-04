PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Denise Jackson takes the 1st District Peoria council seat in Tuesday night’s election.

Jackson was up against Denise Moore who held the council seat for eight years. A substitute teacher for Peoria Public Schools, Jackson is also a board member of Southside Community United for Change. The revitalization of the North Valley and Peoria’s south side are her main focus.

Jackson received 70% of the vote and Moore received 30%.