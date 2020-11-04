Dick Durbin wins Illinois U.S. Senate race

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will keep his seat in Congress as he is the projected winner of the Illinois U.S. Senate race.

Durbin is the Senate Minority Whip and has been the incumbent since 2015. He supports the Affordable Care Act, criminal justice reform, protecting the environment, and creating new jobs.

This story will be updated.

