District 3 Council Candidate Lawrence Maushard wants to make sure East Bluff is not forgotten

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This week WMBD is introducing the candidates for Peoria city council’s district three.

Lawrence Maushard is one of the candidates who is running because he lives in the East Bluff and wants to make sure it’s represented well.

“The city forgot the East Bluff a long time ago,” said Maushard. “It’s a central, core, very important neighborhood and the East Bluff like the south end, like the north valley, like the center bluff and too many other neighborhoods, have been forgotten by the city for not years, but decades.”

Some of his priorities include road and sidewalk repairs and upgraded street lighting, he said.

“Get that repaired, get that upgraded. It’s terrible in so many conditions. That’s going to help with safety and livability right away,” said Maushard.

Maushard said better infrastructure can increase safety of the area, too.

“There’s too much violence. There’s too much neglect and someone from the bluff had to stand up and say, ‘The city is going to come back to us. They’re going to reinvest in the neighborhood. You’re not going to forget us any longer,'” said Maushard.

Maushard said in addition to infrastrcuture, a top goal is the Alexis Camry Scott Campaign. Scott lived in the East Bluff and disappeared in September 2017.

Illinois voter registration information, including polling locations, can be found here.