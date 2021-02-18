District 4 candidate Patricia Melaik wants to make Peoria safer and prettier

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Patricia Melaik loves the Peoria community and is running for Peoria City Council as an advocate for friendly and safe neighborhoods in District 4.

Melaik, a retired special education teacher, said she has the time, energy, and commitment to serve the people of Peoria. She moved to Peoria in 2009 from Springfield, Ill.

“When I put my mind to something I just don’t go halfway or three quarters. I’m all in and so hardworking,” she said.

She loves to see the beauty in things. A master gardener and naturalist, Melaik raises butterflies in the summer and said Peoria could use more green spaces. She has built numerous butterfly gardens around the city, including at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Jubilee Historic Site and Wildlife Prairie Park.

Melaik started the Metro West Neighborhood Association in Nov. 2018 after noticing a spike in petty crimes. She said the group is very active and wants to build on that leadership experience in city council.

“The whole idea of citizens becoming engaged in their community and talking to each other and bridging the gap of, you know, tolerance and acceptance and trust … That builds stronger neighborhoods, and that’s really the brick and mortar of communities,” she said.

Early voting is currently underway for the election primary Friday, Feb. 26.