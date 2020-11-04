Downs Illinois votes to impose a 1% sales tax for infrastructure

DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of Downs Illinois voted to impose a 1% sales tax for infrastructure Tuesday.
According to the McLean County Election Authorities, the sales tax passed with 59.2% of the vote.
This story will be updated.
