Early, mail-in voting begins Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For voters looking to get ahead of the rush to the polls, early and mail-in voting begins Thursday, February 6.

The general primary election is on March 17.

Thomas Bride, the executive director of Peoria County’s Election Commission says a big draw to voting ahead of election day is the convenience, flexibility, and extra time to read the ballot.

Bride also says their processes are common practice and voting should run smoothly. He says that election security is a priority and voters shouldn’t be worried.

“The processes we’ve had in place, we’ve had for a long time. The equipment we’ve had for 15 years, the procedures we’ve had in place, the vote by mail, have been in place for a long time. We’ve spent really the last two and a half, three years in Illinois preparing for security issues and security concerns,” said Bride.

Peoria County voters can stop by the election commission office on Brandywine Drive starting Thursday. More locations will open early in March.