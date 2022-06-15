PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Early voting is getting busier by the day as the June 28 primary election approaches.

Tom Bride, executive director of Peoria County Election Commission, said 850 people have voted in person so far.

“It’s really starting to pick up. It had been relatively slow which is common but it’s really starting to pick up,” he said.

Peoria County residents can vote early at the Peoria County Election Commission at 4422 Brandywine St. Bride said they are also making stops in smaller communities for easier in-person voting.

“We’re about one-third of where we finished in 2018 which is typical. We really do ramp up towards the end on early voting. So I think we’ll be around where we were in 2018,” said Bride.

Bride said vote-by-mail has increased in popularity. They mailed out 1850 ballots, of which one-third have been received. In contrast, they mailed out 1000 ballots in 2018.

“Vote-by-mail is growing,” he said.

In McLean County, it’s a similar situation.

“We were averaging about 5-6 voters a day, and now we are nearing 25 a day. We peaked at 30 yesterday,” said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.

Michael said vote-by-mail is steady, averaging about 50 ballots per day in the past week.

“It seems as if our voters are comfortable with the safety and security of our vote-by-mail operation here in McLean County, supervised at all times by Republican and Democratic judges and open to poll watchers as well,” she said.

More than 500 in-person ballots and 410 mail-in ballots have been cast so far in McLean County, according to the county’s website.

McLean County residents can cast their ballots at three locations: Eastland Mall, Government Center, and the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University.