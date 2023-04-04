MCNABB, Ill. (WMBD) — Michelle Edens was elected President of the Village of McNabb in Putnam County Tuesday.
Michelle Edens received 44% of the votes, Paul Halbleib received 37% of the votes, and Carl Naumann received 19% of the votes.
